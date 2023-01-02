Field & Main Bank Acquires 47 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE APD opened at $308.26 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

