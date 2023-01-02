Field & Main Bank Has $862,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,935,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,592,000 after buying an additional 878,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after buying an additional 406,834 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,033,911 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after acquiring an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nucor Stock Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.11.

Nucor stock opened at $131.81 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.71 and a 200-day moving average of $129.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.