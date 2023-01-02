Field & Main Bank Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Field & Main Bank lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,015.28 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,616.85 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,954.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,886.58. The company has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,424.85.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

