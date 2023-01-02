Field & Main Bank Trims Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.0% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 53.0% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.84.

SYK stock opened at $244.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.04. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

