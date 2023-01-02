Financial Guidance Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN opened at $138.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.38. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

