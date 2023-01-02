First Merchants Corp Buys 7,784 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after acquiring an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $173.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.08. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

