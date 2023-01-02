First Merchants Corp Raises Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJK. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,229,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,465,000 after purchasing an additional 377,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 587,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $68.30 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $85.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

