First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,244,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $215,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $74.95 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

