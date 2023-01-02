First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVYGet Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,562 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.27% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $236,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 15,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 86,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $43.92 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

