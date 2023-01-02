First United Bank & Trust Cuts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First United Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 19,868 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $771,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of CSX by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,803,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 726,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $30.98 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.