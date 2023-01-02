First United Bank & Trust Decreases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,538,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 300,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 59.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.97.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

