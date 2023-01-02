First United Bank & Trust Has $1.17 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 263,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,817,000 after buying an additional 138,550 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3,143.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 51,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $173.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

