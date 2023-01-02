First United Bank & Trust Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in CME Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CME Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after buying an additional 1,104,075 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $145,971,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 208.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 577,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after buying an additional 490,885 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CME Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000,000 after buying an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CME stock opened at $168.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.40. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 48,645 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

