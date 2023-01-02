First United Bank & Trust Sells 126 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

First United Bank & Trust reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth $220,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $254.30 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.23 and a 200-day moving average of $242.66.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.