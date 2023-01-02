Forte Asset Management LLC Has $648,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811,962 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after buying an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,611,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,299,000 after acquiring an additional 677,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $98.95. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $115.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

