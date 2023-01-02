Friedenthal Financial Buys 9,315 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up 3.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 0.12% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $4,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $58.61 on Monday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $86.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

