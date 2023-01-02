Friedenthal Financial Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Friedenthal Financial lessened its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 1.5% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $50.04.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

