Friedenthal Financial Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,083 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 72,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Members Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 399,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STIP opened at $96.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78.

