General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,174,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,675,000 after acquiring an additional 105,116 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 475,881 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,984 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

GM stock opened at $33.64 on Monday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

