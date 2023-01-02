Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Position Lessened by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $91,000.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $41.29 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.82.

