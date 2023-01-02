Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 154,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $15.91 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.
Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
