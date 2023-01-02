Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,558 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.53. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.