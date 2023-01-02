Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.60 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.92.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.