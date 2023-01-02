Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 147,631 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,631 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $38.07 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.35.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

