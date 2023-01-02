iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 180,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 97.2% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 86,535 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 126,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 223,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,343 shares during the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDQ opened at $24.32 on Monday. iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

