Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 897,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $192,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $955,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $2,388,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

