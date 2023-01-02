Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $266.28 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $402.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

