Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Stake Lifted by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,978 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $17,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.47.

