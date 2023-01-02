iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. TNF LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 321,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,282,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219,674 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $44.93 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

