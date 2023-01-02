iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 188.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,800,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,450,000 after buying an additional 216,098 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,105,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,021,000 after buying an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,299,000 after buying an additional 73,408 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 187.4% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 492,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,723,000 after buying an additional 321,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,582,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $90.49 on Monday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.37 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.