iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,775 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.52 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.32.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

