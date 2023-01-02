iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 130.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 61,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.37.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

