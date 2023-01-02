iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC

Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

