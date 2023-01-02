iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Goldman & Co LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $58.50 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $84.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

