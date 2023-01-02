J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.20. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

