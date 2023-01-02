Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives $249.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $249.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JLL stock opened at $159.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

