KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,790,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,873,000 after buying an additional 8,693,488 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,274,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,277,000 after buying an additional 2,223,588 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,775,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $17.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

