Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 30.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,017,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 26.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 59,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $135.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.52 and a 200-day moving average of $128.74.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

