Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.39.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,720 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after acquiring an additional 832,615 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $71,410,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 869,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 536,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

