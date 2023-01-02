Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,297 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth $434,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target by 17.2% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Target by 7.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 599,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,132,000 after buying an additional 40,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in Target by 10.2% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $149.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.