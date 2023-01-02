Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Unilever by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Down 0.5 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

