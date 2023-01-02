Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.3% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 330.4% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $265.42 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.