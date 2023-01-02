Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 51 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $241.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.41. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

