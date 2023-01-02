Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 22.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 22.29.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity at Lucid Group

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of 8.57, for a total value of 107,759.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 10,814,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 10.68 per share, with a total value of 915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at 11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Lucid Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 297.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lucid Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,792,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $755,000.

NASDAQ LCID opened at 6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 6.18 and a 1-year high of 47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is 14.40.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.07. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 498.19% and a negative return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of 195.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 232.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

