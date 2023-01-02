Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 762 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,934 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $391.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

