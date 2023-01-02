Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 114,946 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 35.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 457 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $186.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $284.96.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,969 shares of company stock worth $388,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

