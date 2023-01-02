Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $347.73 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $340.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.