McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.56.

Insider Activity

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $530.18 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.57.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

