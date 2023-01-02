Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,600 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mendel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in V.F. by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter worth about $83,806,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,416,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.