Mendel Capital Management LLC Buys 1,218 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 13.5% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34.

